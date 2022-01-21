Britney Spears Paired Her New Purple Hair with a Plunging Minidress

Revealing that she made the change out of boredom, Britney captioned a mirror selfie video, "Here's me with purple hair. I'm bored, ok ??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey … Here's me in a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots." In the clip, the singer stood in front of a floor-length mirror to show off not only her new lavender locks, but also her date night outfit, which comprised of a plunging black minidress and red knee-high boots with a heel. Her colorful hair was styled in loose waves and tousled to one side.