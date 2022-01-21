Britney Spears Paired Her New Purple Hair with a Plunging Minidress
Britney Spears is switching up her signature look. On Thursday, the pop star decided to dye her trademark blonde locks a stunning shade of purple and debuted the hair transformation on Instagram.
Revealing that she made the change out of boredom, Britney captioned a mirror selfie video, "Here's me with purple hair. I'm bored, ok ??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey … Here's me in a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots." In the clip, the singer stood in front of a floor-length mirror to show off not only her new lavender locks, but also her date night outfit, which comprised of a plunging black minidress and red knee-high boots with a heel. Her colorful hair was styled in loose waves and tousled to one side.
While Brit was unsure of her new look, her fans flooded the comments section of the post with compliments. "I love the hair! You are beautiful queen," wrote one user, while another added: "LOVE that purple!" A third chimed in, "QUEEN OF PURPLE 💜💜💜💜."
The impromptu makeover seemingly took place before going on a date with her fiancé Sam Asghari. Hours before debuting the dye job in its full glory, Spears shared a sweet photo of the couple at dinner cuddled up on a couch with the Los Angeles skyline in the background. She sported the same red boots and subtle purple streaks as she did in the selfie video, but her dress was different. This time, she opted for a white sleeveless mini with a black bra underneath.
Spears simply captioned the photo, "LOVE 💕."