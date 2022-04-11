Britney Spears Is Pregnant

During one of her conservatorship hearings, Britney Spears told Judge Brenda Penny that one of the stipulations of the arrangement was an IUD that she wanted removed, because she was hoping to have more children. Today, fans found out that Spears's freedom from her conservatorship meant that she managed to get the IUD taken out, because she announced that she's pregnant with her third child. The news came via Instagram, where she shared the message alongside a photograph of pink carnations and a cup of coffee.

In her usual meandering, emoji-filled style, the caption informed fans that her trip to Maui included news of a baby on the way. She also referred to Sam Asghari as her "husband," even though she never confirmed that the two had said "I do" after their engagement in September 2021.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said "No you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!" So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It's growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have."

Her caption continued, saying that she had perinatal depression during a previous pregnancy and that she's glad that more women speak about the issue now.

"It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday," the caption read. "Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"

Asghari later confirmed the news on his Instagram with a watercolor painting showing a pride of lions. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

Back during a trip to Polynesia last month, Spears posted about planning to have more kids, writing, "Planning on having babies in Polynesia" alongside shots of her posing topless on the beach.

And just a week after her conservatorship was dissolved, she spoke about wanting more children.