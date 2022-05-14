Britney Spears Shared That She Lost Her Baby "Early" in Her Pregnancy

"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support."

A month after sharing that she and fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting their first child together, Britney Spears gave her Instagram followers a hearbreaking update: Spears lost the baby "early" in the pregnancy. Her post explained that she and Asghari were perhaps premature in making the announcement, but that they were feeling too excited to keep the news to themselves. They will, Spears added, continue trying to grow their family together and asked for privacy as they handled the situation together.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears's message read. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Spears ended the note with "Sam & Britney" and captioned the post with, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family Thank you for your support."

During her conservatorship trial, Spears shared that she wanted to have more children and that she had an IUD in place against her will. After Spears's conservatorship ended, she announced in September 2021 that she and Asghari were engaged and fans speculated that the two would try and have children together.

When news of her pregnancy came out, Asghari confirmed the announcement and shared that he was excited to become a father, writing, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."