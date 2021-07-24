Britney Spears Posed Topless on Instagram
She wore nothing but a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes.
Freedom looks good on Britney Spears. While her conservatorship battle may not be over yet, the pop star has been making major strides in her case, and on Friday, she seemingly celebrated her recent victories with a topless photo on Instagram.
Posing in nothing but a pair of Daisy Dukes, which were left unbuttoned, Britney strategically covered her bare chest with her hands while staring directly at the camera. In the background of the snapshot, a white top can be seen cast aside on the ground next to her.
Given no other context than a potted plant emoji, fans were left to interpret the photo for themselves and the collective consensus was that Britney is ready to be free. "Literally free Britney ❤️," wrote one user, while a second commented: "This is a message: she wants FREEDOM!!!!" Another added, "YOUR body, YOUR rules #freebritney."
Ever since her conservatorship hearing last month, Britney has become increasingly vocal on social media. From calling out her so-called supporters to slamming the paparazzi, the pop star hasn't been shy about expressing herself — and according to her, she's just getting started. On Tuesday, Spears posted an image of Boggle dice arranged to read "one day at a time," explaining that there was more to come in terms of sharing the details of her conservatorship with the world.
"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it's always easier said than done!!!!!" her note reads. "In that moment that's what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I've said all I needed to say … and I'm not even close!!!! "I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I'm just getting here."