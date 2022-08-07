Britney Spears Clapped Back at Kevin Federline's Claims That Their Sons Are Avoiding Her

Federline alleged that the boys have chosen not to see their mom for months.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on August 7, 2022
Britney Spears Kevin Federline
Photo: Getty

Yesterday, Kevin Federline spoke out publicly for the first time about his ex-wife Britney Spears and the alleged fractured relationship between the pop star and their two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and 15-year-old Jayden James — during a tell-all interview with the Daily Mail. And hours after his comments, Britney and her husband Sam Asghari decided to tell their side of the story.

On Saturday, Federline revealed that Sean and Jayden are avoiding their mom and find it "tough" to deal with her provocative social media posts. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding," he said, adding that they also don't like her "nude photos" on Instagram.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" Federline continued. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

Spears responded to Federline's comments on her Instagram Story, revealing that it "saddens" her that he chose to discuss the relationship between her and her children. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone…it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my INSTAGRAM…it was LONG before Instagram…I gave them everything…Only one word: HURTFUL," she said. "I'll say it…My mother told me "You should GIVE them to their dad" …I'm sharing this because I can…Have a good day folks!!!"

Britney Spears
@britneyspears/Instagram

The singer's husband also weighed in on Kevin's allegations, writing: "There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model." He added that he has nothing against Kevin "aside from him choosing to vilify my wife."

Britney Spears Kevin Federline
@samasghari/Instagram
