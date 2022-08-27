Britney Spears Celebrated Her Latest No. 1 Hit From the Bathtub

If Britney Spears and Elton John have anything to say about it, there's still time to declare a song of the summer (sorry, Dua Lipa) — and "Hold Me Closer" is set to take the title. Yesterday, after the track hit the airwaves and subsequently went to the top of the charts around the globe, according to Entertainment Weekly, Spears celebrated the song's newly minted no. 1 status from the bathtub.

While Spears recently deleted her Instagram and all of its heartfelt confessionals, dance videos, and nude beach romps, she posted a clip on Twitter celebrating the collaboration, which marks her first new music since her conservatorship was dissolved in 2021.

"Hello, Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries," Spears says from her bathtub. "Holy shit! I'm in the tub right now, and I'm about to have the best day ever. I hope you're well."

"I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars, and she sounds amazing on this record," John said earlier this summer when the news broke that they'd be working together. "I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together."

John has been outspoken in his support for Spears, saying that he understands some of the situations that she's gone through and that he wants to help her in any way he can.

"It's hard when you're young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober. I was in a terrible place. I've been through that broken feeling, and it's horrible," John shared with the Guardian. "And luckily enough, I've been sober for 32 years, and it's the happiest I've ever been. Now I've got the experience to be able to advise people and help them because I don't want to see any artists in a dark place."

Spears echoed the sentiment, as well. After news broke of the team-up, she shared a statement that expressed gratitude for John and told fans that she was excited for them to hear the song.

"I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it!" the statement read. "Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind."