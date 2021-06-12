Britney Spears Revealed Her Tattoo That Fans "Never See" in a Plunging Hot Pink Swimsuit
It also happens to be her favorite.
Britney Spears just revealed her "favorite" tattoo - and chances are, you've probably never seen it.
On Friday, the singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a plunging pink swimsuit while showing off a tattoo on the back of her neck that's been hiding in plain sight this entire time.
"Hot pink makes my tan pop 🌸👙🌸!!!!" Spears captioned her post, lifting her blonde hair to offer a better look at her secret ink. "Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It's Hebrew, it's a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It's my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it 😉😉😉 !!!!!"
Spears shared a video of her dancing in the same backless bathing suit earlier this week, writing: "PINK is the new RED 🌸🎀🌷!!!!!" In the short clip, Brit paired the neon one-piece with white knee-high boots, a cropped faux fur jacket, and matching pink hair that she debuted last month.
Beyond tattoos, bikinis, and her impressive dance moves, Spears has been focusing on herself first and foremost. During an Instagram Q&A back in April, the "Toxic" singer addressed fan concerns over mental health, as the #FreeBritney movement picked up steam following the release of the Hulu documentary, Framing Britney Spears. "I'm totally fine," Britney assured everyone, adding that the only reason for her absence from the spotlight is because "I'm enjoying myself." She continued, "I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children."