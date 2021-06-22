Britney Spears Just Danced to a Prince Song In a Skintight Sparkly Jumpsuit
It's like one of her usual dancing videos, but fancier.
Britney Spears has traded in her dance uniform of crop tops and Soffe Shorts for a skintight sparkly jumpsuit.
On Monday night, the "...Baby One More Time" singer continued to hit us with all the moves but this time in a fancy ensemble. In the Instagram post, the star jammed out to Prince's song "Sexy M.F." She explained in the caption that she was getting ready for a night out and needed her followers' fashion advice.
"I'm going on a boat for dinner tonight y'all 🛳🛳🛳 !!!" She wrote. "What do you think … should I wear this suit or a dress 👗 ????"
The skintight sparkly jumpsuit had a high-neck design that transitioned from sparkles to a nude-colored mesh chest. The rest of the jumpsuit had intricate designs embellished with rhinestones and sequins and had a silver belt in her midsection. She paired the look with black, pointy-toe pumps. It's unclear which option she decided on - and we didn't even get a glimpse of the dress - but this jumpsuit certainly had our vote.
The pop star appears to be enjoying this performance, which was complete with smiles at the camera and hair flips, but she recently revealed that she is not sure that she will ever perform again on stage.
During a recent Q&A with fans, the "Toxic" singer was asked if she would "ever take the stage again?" To which Spears responded, "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm transitioning in my life and I'm enjoying myself."