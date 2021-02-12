Britney Spears's Father Was Denied His Request to Delegate the Conservatorship
But, unfortunately, the singer's request to remove her father as co-conservatorship was denied.
One tiny step closer to freeing Britney.
On Thursday, the Toxic singer appeared in court again in regard to her ongoing legal battles with her father and his control over the conservatorship. And while Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney's request for Jamie's removal from the conservatorship, Jamie's requests to have power over delegation of the conservatorship were denied.
Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen's objection that Jamie should have the decision on how the co-conservatorship would be delegated was rejected. Jamie also objected to the language in a proposed order of co-conservatorship filed by Britney's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, but this objection was also rejected.
According to Variety, Ingham addressed the court saying that the purpose of having both Jamie and Bessemer on the conservatorship was to create "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client."
Ingham also added, "It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue."
Ingham also requested that Jamie and Bessemer arrange a time to establish a budget and investment plan for Britney's estate.
This hearing comes a week after the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears was released on Hulu and FX. The documentary caused an uproar amongst fans and celebrities alike, who rallied behind the star to show their support. #FreeBritney activists were even present on Thursday outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.
The court is expected to hold additional hearings on March 17 and April 27.