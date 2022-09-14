Britney Spears Just Clarified Her Controversial Instagram Post About Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears is setting the record straight following a controversial Instagram post that landed the singer in some hot water. Earlier this week, Spears shared a graphic with a quote that read, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people."

"I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera's dancers I would have looked extremely small 💃💃💃 …," she wrote in the caption. After receiving backlash and being accused of body-shaming Aguilera, Spears defended the statement and clarified what she meant in a new post.

"By no means was I being critical of Christina's beautiful body," she penned, before adding that she didn't mention Aguilera by name (despite the fact that her original post does, in fact, call out Aguilera by name). "Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!"

She continued, "To be honest, I'm not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me … I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks …"

Aguilera has remained silent on the issue.

Last year, Spears accused her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star of not supporting her after Aguilera seemingly dodged a question about the termination of her conservatorship, simply saying she was "happy for her," according to Vulture. Spears addressed the moment with another Instagram post that read, "I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you …. Yes I do matter !!!!!"