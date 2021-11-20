Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Dodging a Question About Her Conservatorship

With her voice no longer muted, Britney Spears isn't holding back when it comes to sharing her thoughts post-freedom. Days after calling out her family in her first statement since her conservatorship was terminated, Spears slammed fellow pop star Christina Aguilera for dodging a question about her during a red carpet interview on Instagram.

On Friday, the singer shared a video to her Instagram Stories of Aguilera refusing to answer a question about Spears's conservatorship at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. In the clip, Aguilera was asked by a reporter if she and Spears are in "communication" and if they were going to "celebrate" her newfound freedom together, and before she could get a word out, her publicist stepped in to say: "No, we're not doing that tonight. I'm sorry."

As she walked away, Christina added, "I can't…but I'm happy for her."

Upset by Aguilera's lack of support, Spears captioned the clip, "I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter !!!!!"

However, back in June, Aguilera did support Spears at the height of her conservatorship battle in a lenghty Twitter thread. "These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish," she began, adding: "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."