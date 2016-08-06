Britney Spears Wows in Strappy White Bikini

Britney Spears has been slaying it on the sand this past week, showing off her enviable figure in a series of sexy bikinis as she vacations in Hawaii with her family. On Wednesday, the pop superstar turned up the heat in a red hot cutout halter bikini that flaunted her chiseled physique. On Thursday, she made sand angels in a neon coral design. Yesterday, Spears continued to wow as she hit the beach in a bright white number.

The singer's latest bikini is seriously strappy, but not in the conventional way. Spaghetti straps rise from a bandeau style top to meet a collar of the same material around the singer's neck, creating a flattering halter effect that highlighted her toned shoulders. The suit's matching bottoms sport three straps at each side, along with the same gold hardware detailing featured in the top. The 34-year-old completed her beach day look with red mirrored aviators and a brown cowboy hat, but the real star of the show was her killer beach bod.

Spears released her music video for "Make Me" yesterday, the first single off her upcoming album Glory which is scheduled to drop Aug. 26. It's nice to see the busy star getting in some well-deserved family time with sons Sean, 10, and Jayden, 9, before she's back at work with everything to come. Though we'll let her enjoy her fun in the sun, we can't wait to see what else she has in store for us.

