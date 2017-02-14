10 Photos from the Crossroads Premiere That Are So Hilariously '00s

Vince Bucci/Getty
Isabel Jones
Feb 14, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Ah, the early aughts. If you’re old enough to remember the days of careless bell-bottom wear, the nation’s love of pink-on-pink-on-pink, and the bedazzling fad, then you can appreciate just how far we’ve come in the past 15 years.

To my knowledge, there is no greater show of 2002-dom than the epic Hollywood premiere of Crossroads, back when star Britney Spears was, of course, “not a girl, and not yet a woman.” Not only did the event give us some classic Britney and Justin action, we also got to enjoy the likes of a denim-clad Hilary Duff and an adorable 12-year-old Brie Larson (golden ringlets and all).

Don’t recall? Aren’t constantly thumbing through the Hollywood archives of the early aughts? We’ve got you covered. Behold, the most incredible looks from the premiere of Crossroads, 15 (!!!) years ago. Enjoy, Britney and JT shippers.

RELATED: 11 Thoughts We Had While Re-Watching Crossroads

VIDEO: Britney Spears's Style Transformation

 

Welcome to the past.

 

1 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mae Whitman (then 13) and Alia Shawkat (then 12)

Advertisement
2 of 11 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Zoe Saldana

3 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hilary Duff

Advertisement
4 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brie Larson

Advertisement
5 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Advertisement
6 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Marguerite Moreau

Advertisement
7 of 11 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Justin Long

Advertisement
8 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Melissa Joan Hart

Advertisement
9 of 11 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross

Advertisement
10 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taryn Manning

Advertisement
11 of 11 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Christina Milian

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!