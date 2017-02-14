10 Photos from the Crossroads Premiere That Are So Hilariously '00s

Ah, the early aughts. If you’re old enough to remember the days of careless bell-bottom wear, the nation’s love of pink-on-pink-on-pink, and the bedazzling fad, then you can appreciate just how far we’ve come in the past 15 years.

To my knowledge, there is no greater show of 2002-dom than the epic Hollywood premiere of Crossroads, back when star Britney Spears was, of course, “not a girl, and not yet a woman.” Not only did the event give us some classic Britney and Justin action, we also got to enjoy the likes of a denim-clad Hilary Duff and an adorable 12-year-old Brie Larson (golden ringlets and all).

Don’t recall? Aren’t constantly thumbing through the Hollywood archives of the early aughts? We’ve got you covered. Behold, the most incredible looks from the premiere of Crossroads, 15 (!!!) years ago. Enjoy, Britney and JT shippers.

VIDEO: Britney Spears's Style Transformation

Welcome to the past.