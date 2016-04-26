Britney Spears's Sons Keep Proving They're Acrobats in the Making

Britney Spears's sons are one talented duo. Just a couple of months after showing off her children's acrobatic skills on a trampoline, the superstar singer was at it again, sharing more videos on Instagram this week of Jayden James, 9, and Sean Preston, 10, hitting flips and tricks on the trampoline again.

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 26, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT

In a clip set to Rihanna's "Work" that Britney posted Tuesday, the boys have a blast as they put on a backflip-filled show for their mom, ending it up with belly flops with big smiles on their faces. The mom of two also shared a video Monday that shows one of her sons saying, "Can I go?," before hitting a front flip as she films him on her cell phone. "Woo! Stuck it," she can be heard saying in the background.

Wheeeeee! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 25, 2016 at 11:41am PDT

It's clear these two flippers have a thing for their beloved trampoline—and stepping up their skills on it. Earlier this year, Spears showed off a video of Sean landing a half twist lay out with ease. "This little man can flip!," she captioned the clip.

This little man can flip! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 21, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

Now that they have a trampoline of their own at home to practice their skills, who knows where their talents will take them. 2024 Summer Olympics, maybe?