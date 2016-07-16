Britney Spears Shows Off Sultry Dance Moves to Her New Single

Just a few days ago, pop princess Britney Spears dropped her new single, "Make Me," and now she's turning up the heat with some sexy dance moves to her latest anthem. The 34-year-old singer shared a video of herself practicing the choreography to her song, and it involves some sultry hip swaying and booty popping—get it, girl!

Spears posted the video to Instagram last night, and in it, she's rocking cute pink shorts and a pink sports bra, the perfect ensemble to showcase her sculpted abs. In the clip, the "...Baby One More Time" singer quickly fixes her hair before jumping into the sexy, yet technical, choreography. She captioned the post with "#MakeMe move."

#MakeMe move 👯 britney.lk/makemesp A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 15, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT

"Make Me" is the first single that Spears has released off her upcoming album—she hasn't released a full album since 2013, when she dropped Britney Jean. This latest single features rapper G-Easy, and it's sure to become a chart-topping summer hit.

#MakeMe featuring @g_eazy on @AppleMusic britney.lk/MakeMe A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 14, 2016 at 8:03pm PDT

RELATED: Britney Spears Has Officially Dropped Her New Single, "Make Me"

We've waited patiently for new music from the '90s pop sensation, and "Make Me" didn't disappoint. Now we just have to bide the time until Spears releases her ninth album—it's sure to be a great one.

VIDEO: Britney Spears' Beauty Transformation