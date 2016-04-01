Britney Spears Posts Epic Throwback Snap with Leonardo DiCaprio

Britney Spears just took the #tbt game to new heights—heights us mortals can only aspire to. On Thursday, the pop star shared a years-old throwback photo of herself with none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. Leo!

In the pic (below) a younger Spears sticks her tongue out at the camera, while a baby-faced DiCaprio—who's mysteriously wearing a Boston Red Sox hat—throws up a "West Coast" sign. And those baby blues! Knowing that a caption wasn't necessary Spears, 34, wrote only "#tbt" alongside the epic snap with the now 41-year-old Oscar winner.

#tbt A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 31, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

While it's unclear exactly how old the vintage photo is, or where (or why) it is was taken; we're just happy it exists.