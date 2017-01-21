Finally! Britney Spears Shares the Details About Her New Boyfriend    

Britney Spears finally opened up about the details of her new relationship, and the story didn't disappoint. The 35-year-old pop singer has been posting cozy pics with her "Slumber Party" video co-star Sam Asghari lately, and she finally revealed how their relationship started in an interview with AMP 103.7.

According to People, the two were pretty much forced to socialize while on the set of Spears' music video.

"We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there," she explained to the radio station. "We were forced to talk to each other."

They exchanged numbers after filming but didn't talk at first. A few months down the road, though, Spears decided to make the first move and each out to Asghari.

"I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag," the pop star confessed. "I was like, 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."

From the images they've posted together on Instagram, it seems like Spears made the right choice when she picked up the phone.