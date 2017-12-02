11 Britney Spears Outfits That Paved the Way for Other Stars

Kevin Kane/WireImage
Isabel Jones
Dec 02, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

In her 36 years on this planet, pop princess Britney Spears has contributed much to mankind. She’s supplied us with key cultural highlights from the early aughts: Crossroads, metallic crop-tops, K-Fed … Without Britney Jean, how would we ever know the beauty of red carpet denim or red latex jumpsuits? Who else could have sung our go-to coming-of-age quote: “Not a girl, not yet a woman …”?

A post-Britney universe is quite frankly unthinkable. In fashion inspo alone, Spears has given us more than we could ever hope for from a single icon. And it's not just us—other celebrities are constantly influenced by the "Toxic" singer. From glittering bodysuits to reptilian accessories, Britney has sparked the most incredible trends amongst members of the entertainment industry.

VIDEO: Britney Spears's Style Transformation

 

In honor of her birthday, we’ve collated the many moments in which Britney’s iconic outfits have paved the way for her showbiz peers. 

1 of 11 courtesy; Getty

THE RED LATEX BODYSUIT

We really didn't think anyone but Britney could pull off a latex bodysuit, but Beyoncé left us pleasantly surprised. 

2 of 11 courtesy; Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic

THE NUDE BODYSUIT

You know you're doing something right when J.Lo channels your look.

3 of 11 Getty (2)

THE FISHNET + PASTIES LOOK

Both Britney and Miley Cyrus found comfort in sheer, pasty-centric ensembles.

4 of 11 Getty (2)

The white column gown and fur stole

Kim Kardashian West looked amazing when she dared to channel a young Britney. 

5 of 11 Kevin Kane/WireImage; kourtneykardash/Instagram

THE PYTHON SCARF

Reptile-wearing Britney is a role Kourtney Kardashian was born to play. 

6 of 11 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

THE DENIM DRESS

Katy Perry reinvigorated Britney's classic denim patchwork dress from the 2001 American Music Awards.

7 of 11 courtesy; Getty

THE SCHOOLGIRL ENSEMBLE

Ariana Grande channeled her outer Britney in a crop top, knee-high socks, and '90s-style plaid skirt à la "... Baby One More Time."

8 of 11 Kevin Mazur/WireImage; FameFlynet

RED CROP TOP AND HIGH-WAIST BOTTOMS

It worked for Britney back then, it works for Jessie J. right now. 

9 of 11 KevinMazur/WireImage; FameFlynet

THE LEATHER-ON-LEATHER LOOK

Rita Ora's version may be a tad more modest than Ms. Spears's take, but its foundation is clearly vintage Britney. 

10 of 11 Evan Agostini/Getty; Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

WHITE BOOTS, WHITE DRESS

We're loving Elle Fanning's classic update of Britney's 2003 MTV VMAs look. 

11 of 11 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; courtesy

THE BLUE TUTU

This may be a bit of a stretch, but Lawrence's Dior sweater-skirt combo gave off a some "Slumber Party" music video vibes.

