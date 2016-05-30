Britney Spears Shows Off Flirty New Hair Cut with Lots of Selfies

Britney Spears is rocking a new, fresh look just in time for summer! The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram Memorial Day weekend to reveal shorter blonde locks in a series of hilarious selfies.

Fresh off the success of her sultry Billboard Music Awards performance, the mom-of-two reminded us again why we love her, showing off a different, goofier side of herself in four selfies Sunday.

The cute 'gram collage shows Brit making funny faces at the camera while giving her followers a glimpse at her slightly shorter signature blonde look. The Millennium Award honoree captioned the pic, "A very much needed haircut."

While fans might not be able to immediately see the 34-year-old's fresh trim in action as the princess of pop is taking most of the summer off from her Las Vegas residency, Spears still has a few more performances left! If you need a little bit more Britney in your life, plan to catch her fierce dance moves at the The Axis inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino or follow along on her summer adventures on Instagram.