Britney Spears's Dad Jamie Says the #FreeBritney Movement Is a "Joke"
"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything."
With the #FreeBritney movement returning to the headlines, Britney Spears's dad, Jamie, is opening up about his daughter's conservatorship.
In a new interview with Page Six, Jamie — who was appointed as Britney's conservator in 2008, before stepping down for "personal health reasons" last year — shut down conspiracy theorists, revealing that the effort to terminate the pop star's current conservatorship under the singer's longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery "is a joke." He added, "All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”
He went on to address the level of hostility from supporters of the #FreeBritney campaign. "People are being stalked and targeted with death threats," he explained. “It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans." A resurfaced Change.org petition accuses Jamie of not allowing Britney to drive, vote, or spend money without permission, as well as monitoring her calls and text messages. The petition alleges that if she breaks any rules, Jamie "threatens to have her kids taken away."
Even celebrities — including Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Ariel Winter — have previously advocated on Britney's behalf amid the controversy.
Denying the rumors, Jamie made it clear that he's looking out for the singer's best interests. "I love my daughter," he said. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”
Last week, Britney's brother, Bryan, addressed his frustration with fans over his sister's conservatorship during an appearance on As Not Seen on TV podcast. He said he's aware that people think she's being "held against her will in some capacity," but revealed that the conservatorship is actually "a great thing for our family."
"We kind of came together and not everybody agreed with it either; everyone had their own opinion like, maybe we should do it this way or that way," Bryan said of the initial decision. "But at the end I think we made the right choice." Britney's conservatorship is extended until at least Aug. 22.