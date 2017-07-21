Princess Charlotte Does a Curtsy: See the Best Moments from the Royal Tour of Poland and Germany

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty
Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 21, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their two adorable kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were only in Poland for two days, but they sure made an impression.

The royal family visited the country on a royal tour, and they gave us tons of adorable snapshots while they were at it. After being greeted by cheering crowds and visiting Polish monuments and museums, the fab four headed off to Germany.

The family landed in Berlin Wednesday morning, and the younger generation—namely Charlotte—stole the show on the airport tarmac red carpet.

She offered a diplomatic handshake:

And even gave her first royal curtsy:

While in the country, the family also stopped by Heidelberg and Hamburg. Take a look at the best pics from their royal tour of Poland and Germany.

1 of 21 Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty

Flying into Warsaw 

Young Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted looking out the airplane window as their family flew into Warsaw, Poland, for the tour. 

2 of 21 Chris Jackson/Getty

Pouting before greeting people

Prince George wasn't completely thrilled about having to greet so many people when the family arrived in Poland, but soon after this adorable picture, his attitude changed. 

3 of 21 Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty

Shaking hands on the tarmac

As soon as the royal family landed, Prince William helped Prince George shake hands with Polish people on the airport tarmac. 

4 of 21 Samir Hussein/Getty

Wearing coordinated outfits in honor of Poland

In honor of their arrival in Poland, the whole family dressed up in the Polish national colors, white and red. Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton looked particularly adorable in their in sync outfits. 

5 of 21 Getty

Lighting a memorial candle at the Warsaw Rising Museum 

One of the first stops on the tour was at the Warsaw Rising Museum, which honors the Polish resistance in the attempt to liberate Warsaw from German occupation in 1944. The royal family met with veterans at the museum before lighting memorial candles for those whose who fought.

6 of 21 DMC/Getty

Being swarmed by adoring fans

There's never been a picture of Middleton that has looked so much like a Where's Waldo? image. You might have to take a closer look (or two, or three) to find any hint of the royal family, but they're there. Somewhere.  

7 of 21 Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty

Trying on virtual reality headsets 

The royals descended into fits of giggles while trying out hi-tech VR headsets at the Heart Business Incubator in Warsaw.

8 of 21 Samir Hussein/Getty

Laying flowers at the Solidarity Monument 

The royal couple lay flowers at the Solidarity Monument at the European Solidarity Centre in honor of the fallen Shipyard Workers of 1970, where 42 people were killed by communist authorities during food riots in cities along the Baltic coast. 

9 of 21 Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty

Saying hello to thespians 

Prince William and Middleton visited the Shakespeare Theatre in Poland, stopping to wave to castmembers on the way. 

10 of 21 Samir Hussein/Getty

At the European Solidarity Centre

During the couple's visit to the European Solidarity Centre, they viewed exhibits and memorials. 

11 of 21 Getty

Looking toward the sky

To finish their trip to the European Solidarity Centre in Gdansk on the last day of their tour, the royal couple looked up at a large monument to the fallen shipyard workers. 

12 of 21 Sean Gallup/Getty

Meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The Duke and Duchess were greated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of their visit to Germany.

13 of 21 Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty

Visiting the Holocaust Memorial

The Duke and Duchess make a somber visit to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.

14 of 21 Chris Jackson/Getty

Making pretzels

The royals share a laugh while practicing their pretzel-making skills during a tour of a traditional German market in the Central Square in Heidelberg, Germany.

15 of 21 Getty

At a cancer research center

Middleton looks into a microscope on a visit to the German Cancer Research Center.

16 of 21 Getty

Competing in a boat race

The couple sat at the helm of opposing rowing boats in a friendly race between the twinned town of Cambridge and Heidelberg on the Neckar River during the second day of their visit to Germany.

17 of 21 Chris Jackson/Getty

Celebrating his victory

Prince William's boat came out on top, and he celebrated by raising a stein of beer to the victory.

18 of 21 Chris Jackson/Getty

Attending a garden party

Middleton wore a trendy off-the-shoulder dress to attend a garden party with her husband in honor of the Queen's birthday in Berlin.

19 of 21 Chris Jackson/Getty

At a German dance hall

During their visit to Berlin, the royals attend a reception at the last original dance hall in the city, the Clärchens Ballhaus.

20 of 21 Chris Jackson/Getty

Touring a helicopter

Prince George looks to be having the time of his life while touring a helicopter at Hamburg Airport before departure.

21 of 21 Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Charlotte looks unenthused

Princess Charlotte followed her brother up into the helicopter, but she didn't look nearly as excited about the plane.

