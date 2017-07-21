Princess Charlotte Does a Curtsy: See the Best Moments from the Royal Tour of Poland and Germany

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their two adorable kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were only in Poland for two days, but they sure made an impression.

The royal family visited the country on a royal tour, and they gave us tons of adorable snapshots while they were at it. After being greeted by cheering crowds and visiting Polish monuments and museums, the fab four headed off to Germany.

The family landed in Berlin Wednesday morning, and the younger generation—namely Charlotte—stole the show on the airport tarmac red carpet.

She offered a diplomatic handshake:

So cute! Princess Charlotte gives her first diplomatic handshake #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/C3fXva87hK — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) July 19, 2017

And even gave her first royal curtsy:

While in the country, the family also stopped by Heidelberg and Hamburg. Take a look at the best pics from their royal tour of Poland and Germany.