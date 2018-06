See All of the Best Looks from the 2015 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

The worlds of fashion and celebrity collided across the pond Monday evening, where a bevy of style-obsessed guests marched into the London Coliseum to celebrate the 2015 British Fashion Awards. So why did everyone dress to the nines for the event? Each year, the awards ceremony honors the noteworthy designers and models who repeatedly make an unforgettable impact in the fashion industry. This year's nominees included big names like Georgia May Jagger, Karl Lagerfeld, and Tom Ford.

And while the ceremony itself is always one to mark your calendars for, it's the red carpet fashion that repeatedly proves to be impress. This year, Lady Gaga (above, center) arrived in a bright red Tom Ford dress while top model Karlie Kloss rocked a silver Chanel design. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie shined in a metallic couture Vivienne Westwood dress. "I adore this dress and the hammered metal sequins give the tiniest nod to the armor I'm known for wearing," she told InStyle. "The dress looks like an award, so it's so glitteringly splendid!"

