Brighten Up Your Summer Table

Sep 05, 2012 @ 7:52 pm
Summer Entertaining - Brighten Up Your Summer Table - Kelly Wearstler
Kelly Wearstler’s Colorful Advice
ASSESS THE MOOD Decide whether you want your get-together to be lively or laid-back. "It has to do with the value or intensity of the colors you choose," says Wearstler. Bold, bright hues add energy to an atmosphere, while paler, more soothing tones create a calmer vibe.
FIND INSPIRATION Bring the spirit of the season to your tabletop. “Think of a beach house for example; the sand, the sky and shells,” the designer says. “The ideal colors may be right outside your window.“
DO COLOR TRIOS Start by choosing a distinctive “lead” color, then add a “grounding” tone, often a neutral shade, and a “spark,” an exuberant hue. “Be confident, go with your heart and follow your emotions!” Wearstler advises.
Summer Entertaining - Brighten Up Your Summer Table - Kelly Wearstler
Jade, Parchment, Lavender
"The subtle yet combustible pop of gorgeous, grassy jade (lead color) contrasts with the calm, unemotional parchment (grounding) and soft lavender (spark). This sexy color combo is perfect for warm summer days and nights," says Wearstler.

Beech wood place setting, Seletti, $3.95; anthropologie.com. Stoneware pitcher, Le Creuset, $25; cooking.com. Earthenware bowl, MoMA Store, $15; momastore.org. Capiz shell place mats, Kim Seybert, $328 for 4; neimanmarcus.com
Summer Entertaining - Brighten Up Your Summer Table - Kelly Wearstler
Magenta, Gunmetal, Brass
“The contrast of magenta (lead), gunmetal (grounding) and brass (spark) is quiet but still vibrant," Wearstler says. "Opulent magenta paired with gunmetal and brass dictates an exuberant summer celebration—full speed ahead!”

Screen-printed tea towel, Jonathan Adler, $12; jonathanadler.com. Metal pagoda lanterns, Pier 1 imports, $12 and $18; pier1.com. Gold plate salt and pepper set, Michael Aram, $79; bloomingdales.com. Dinner plate, Margherita by Missoni, $88; michaelcfina.com.
Summer Entertaining - Brighten Up Your Summer Table - Kelly Wearstler
Blue, Steel, Yellow
“Reminiscent of singing summer birds, the cheery blue (lead) and the more reserved steel (grounding) combine with the happy yellow (spark) to create a dynamic palette of contrasting moods,” notes Wearstler.

Bamboo Tropics flowers, Teleflora, $70; teleflora.com. Coaster set, Thomas Paul, $16 for 4; velocityartanddesign.com. Stainless steel dipping dish, $5; crateandbarrel.com.
Summer Entertaining - Brighten Up Your Summer Table - Kelly Wearstler
White, Cream, Black
“A monochromatic palette is generally more relaxing," says Wearstler. "Pairing white (lead) with cream (grounding) and black (spark) creates an unexpectedly authentic and surprisingly chic backdrop.”

Crystal striped glass, Barneys New York, $78 and $75; barneys.com. Linen napkin, Williams-Sonoma, $48 for 4; williams-sonoma.com. Pressed vinyl crochet runner, CB2, $24; cb2.com. Stoneware napkin ring, Jonathan Adler, $18; jonathanadler.com.
Advertisement
2 of 5

3 of 5

Advertisement
4 of 5

Advertisement
5 of 5

