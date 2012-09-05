Brighten Up Your Summer Table

1 of 5 Courtesy Mark Edward Harris

Kelly Wearstler’s Colorful Advice

ASSESS THE MOOD Decide whether you want your get-together to be lively or laid-back. "It has to do with the value or intensity of the colors you choose," says Wearstler. Bold, bright hues add energy to an atmosphere, while paler, more soothing tones create a calmer vibe.

FIND INSPIRATION Bring the spirit of the season to your tabletop. “Think of a beach house for example; the sand, the sky and shells,” the designer says. “The ideal colors may be right outside your window.“

DO COLOR TRIOS Start by choosing a distinctive “lead” color, then add a “grounding” tone, often a neutral shade, and a “spark,” an exuberant hue. “Be confident, go with your heart and follow your emotions!” Wearstler advises.