Brie Larson Reveals Her "Structurally Sound" Bangs in Hilarious Throwback Snap

Brie Larson may have slayed the red carpet during awards season this year, but way back before she won her first Academy Award, the Room star was still trying to find her footing in front of the cameras.

In a hilarious throwback snap Larson posted on Instagram Thursday, the Oscar winner is all smiles as she palms a blinged-out clock purse, rocking her long, blonde hair to the side and some seriously separated bangs. "#tbt to when I awkwardly and gingerly held a bedazzled clock while forcing a smile on a red carpet (why did this happen?!). Shout out to my bangs for being so structurally sound. WOW. #roundbrush."

These days, Larson has left her haphazard bangs behind for more chic hairstyles—like the wavy, blonde lob she tends to sport. As for her career, it has continued to catapult as the 26-year-old actress adds even more stellar gigs to her resume. She recently wrapped a few major film projects, including the highly anticipated Kong: Skull Island, which is set to premiere next year, and announced earlier this week that she will be hosting SNL in May.

"DON'T PANIC BECAUSE I'M NOT PANICKING GAAAAHHHHHH!!! So super excited! Hope you're ready @nbcsnl. We will dance on May 7th!," she captioned the snap.

We can't wait.