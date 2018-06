Brie Larson became a household name when she won an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Room - all while dazzling us with her red carpet fashion. Take a look back at her beauty transformation, learn about her next roles and see our favorite photos of the actress.

