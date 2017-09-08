whitelogo
whitelogo
Brian Austin Green
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Brian Austin Green
Videos
Brian Austin Green Stands Up for Son Noah's Choice to Wear Dresses
Sep 08, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Brian Austin Green Wants a Fourth Child with Wife Megan Fox
Aug 22, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Megan Fox's Kids Play Dress Up in the Sweetest New Family Photos
Aug 01, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Brian Austin Green on How He and Megan Fox Make Their Marriage Last: "We Stick It Out"
May 18, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Brian Austin Green Shares a Rare Glimpse at His "Beautiful Babies"
Nov 17, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Megan Fox Shares the First Photo of Her and Brian Austin Green's Newborn Son Journey
Oct 26, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Welcome Baby No. 3—Find Out His Cute Name
Aug 09, 2016 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Megan Fox Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Curve-Hugging Striped Dress
May 05, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Bikini-Clad Megan Fox and Her Baby Bump Enjoy a Beach Stroll with Brian Austin Green
Apr 27, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Star Couples
See Megan Fox's Colorful Maternity Style from Her Outing with Brian Austin Green
Apr 13, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Megan Fox Just Hilariously Addressed Those Baby Daddy Rumors
Apr 12, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Megan Fox Shares a Rare Photo of Her 1-Year-Old Son
Oct 15, 2015 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity Moms
Megan Fox Shows Off Her Amazing Bikini Body in Hawaii
Jan 16, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
TV Shows
The Best-Dressed Stars at the Teen Choice Awards
Aug 09, 2010 @ 10:32 am
Reviews & Coverage
Britney Spears Debuts Ad, Justin Timberlake Does Target, and More!
Jul 29, 2010 @ 12:44 pm
Celebrity
The Scoop on Megan Fox's Armani Prive Wedding Gown
Jul 09, 2010 @ 10:13 am
Megan Fox's Wedding Pics, Kim Kardashian's Newest Scent, and More!
Jul 08, 2010 @ 12:12 pm
Team Jacob Gains Traction, Megan Fox's Wedding Details and More!
Jul 01, 2010 @ 12:00 pm
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Marry!
Jun 29, 2010 @ 11:54 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!