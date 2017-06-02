Brandy Norwood "Home Resting" Following Hospitalization

Brandy Norwood is on the mend.

The 38-year-old singer is taking some much needed time off after she lost consciousness on an LAX Delta flight Friday morning and was hospitalized. According to KABC, Norwood was removed from the plane by officers and paramedics just after 7 a.m., and regained consciousness as she was escorted onto the jetway.

"Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting," a statement from her team posted to her official Twitter account read. "She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights, including internationally."

"She was in the studio all night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 a.m. flight. The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days."

Message from Team Brandy. pic.twitter.com/5LDTlF6Yhk — b r n d Y (@4everBrandy) June 2, 2017

The hospitalization came just one day after Norwood shared an Instagram video of herself smiling and playing tennis.