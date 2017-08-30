whitelogo
whitelogo
Brandy
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Brandy
Celebrity
Freddie Prinze Jr. Has the Greatest Love Advice
Aug 30, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Brandy Norwood "Home Resting" Following Hospitalization
Jun 02, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
29 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Most Recent
Weddings
So, Brandy
Basically
Stole the Show at Her Brother Ray J's Wedding
Aug 17, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Brandy’s Advice: “You Can’t Worry About What Other People Are Thinking”
Feb 18, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Brandy Norwood on How She Transforms into Roxie Hart for Broadway's
Chicago
(Hint: Red Lipstick!)
Jul 26, 2015 @ 7:00 pm
Awards & Events
BET Awards 2015 Red Carpet Arrivals
Jun 28, 2015 @ 9:30 pm
Most Recent
Home & Decorating
Go Behind the Scenes in Brandy's Unbelievably Glamorous Dressing Room for
Chicago the Musical
May 06, 2015 @ 5:15 pm
Red Carpet
Watch the Essence Black Women In Music Event Live Here Right Now
Feb 05, 2015 @ 10:25 pm
Celebrity
Party Photos: Black Girls Rock Preview and More!
Oct 15, 2012 @ 1:07 pm
Celebrity
Celebrity Get-Healthy Plans for 2011
Jan 03, 2011 @ 11:21 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!