Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Now Dating

A source says they've been together for a "few months."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Now Dating
Photo: Getty Images

Love is in the air for Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin. An insider confirmed the romance to People on Wednesday, saying that the actor/director and Hillary Clinton campaign aide have been seeing each other for a "few months."

In fact, both Cooper and Abedin attended the 2022 Met Gala. While they were there separately, a source told Page Six that Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour allegedly introduced the two.

Cooper was previously linked to Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. The two split in 2019 after four years of dating, but have remained friendly while co-parenting. Shayk, who attended the red carpet premiere of Nightmare Alley alongside Cooper in December, told British Vogue that she was grateful for their time together.

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other," she said of their relationship.

Abedin also shares a 10-year-old son with her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner. Abedin's book, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, did discuss Weiner's sex scandal, though she wishes the best for him now.

"I processed it, and I've moved on and I wish him well," she said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. The exes maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their son. "Anthony is always going to be in my life because he is the father of my child. I want to make sure he's healthy, that we are in a healthy relationship, that our son sees model behavior that is healthy for him."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ryan Gosling & Sandra Bullock
TBT: Ryan Gosling Said Sandra Bullock Was One of His "Greatest Girlfriends" Ever
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Attended Bradley Cooper's Latest Movie Premiere in a Plunging Harness Top
Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Esposito
Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"
Kendall Jenner Devin Booker Broke Up
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Reportedly Broken Up
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Were Spotted in France Together
Irina Shayk Awkwardly Skirted Around a Question About Her Rumored Fling with Kanye West
Irina Shayk Reportedly Likes Kanye West "as a Friend"
Irina Shayk Reportedly Likes Kanye West "as a Friend"
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship
TBT: Katy Perry & John Mayer
TBT: Katy Perry and John Mayer Used to Make Out to Drake
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
The Kardashians Allegedly "Love" Kim Kardashian's Relationship With Pete Davidson
John Mulaney Olivia Munn Relationship Timeline
A Complete Timeline of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Relationship
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Attended Her Ex-Husband Kanye West's Album Listening Party
Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd
Fans Think The Weeknd's New Song Is About Him Dating Angelina Jolie
Barbara Streisand, Jon Peters
Jon Peters Said Barbra Streisand Was "Probably" the Love of His Life
Emma Roberts Garrett Hedlund
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Reportedly Split a Year After Welcoming Their First Child Together
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Reportedly Dating
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Shared the First Photos of Their Newborn Son