Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Now Dating

Love is in the air for Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin. An insider confirmed the romance to People on Wednesday, saying that the actor/director and Hillary Clinton campaign aide have been seeing each other for a "few months."

In fact, both Cooper and Abedin attended the 2022 Met Gala. While they were there separately, a source told Page Six that Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour allegedly introduced the two.

Cooper was previously linked to Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. The two split in 2019 after four years of dating, but have remained friendly while co-parenting. Shayk, who attended the red carpet premiere of Nightmare Alley alongside Cooper in December, told British Vogue that she was grateful for their time together.

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other," she said of their relationship.

Abedin also shares a 10-year-old son with her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner. Abedin's book, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, did discuss Weiner's sex scandal, though she wishes the best for him now.

"I processed it, and I've moved on and I wish him well," she said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. The exes maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their son. "Anthony is always going to be in my life because he is the father of my child. I want to make sure he's healthy, that we are in a healthy relationship, that our son sees model behavior that is healthy for him."