Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Have Been "Spending Time Together" Since 2019
Sources are giving more information on the rumored couple.
Brad Pitt and rumored new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, may have been hanging out for over a year at this point. In a new report on People, a source told the outlet that the two met at the August 2019 Berlin premiere of his movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and they were "very flirty."
In the time since they have spent time together in Los Angeles, they were photographed together at the Hollywood Bowl during a Kanye West concert, and most recently, were seen in France headed to Pitt's chateau.
The source explained, "They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other’s company while traveling."
Pitt is still going through divorce proceedings with ex Angelina Jolie. The former couple shares six children. Most recently, Jolie requested that the judge be removed from the proceedings over concerns about "impartiality.” The judge responded saying he has no personal biases concerning any party‚ attorney or any other person participating in the case.