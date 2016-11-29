Inside Brad Pitt's Luxurious Turks & Caicos Thanksgiving Vacation

Brad Pitt took a much needed vacation over the Thanksgiving holiday this year, spending some time resting at a gorgeous villa in the Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos. Pitt, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from Angelina Jolie, was not able to celebrate Thanksgiving with his six children, who spent it with their mother.

"Brad had a very restful and relaxing stay in the company of an old friend," a source told People, and we have an inside look at the luxe villa Pitt stayed in during his R&R session. The Amanyara Villas are catered to those who want a quiet, private getaway, with each villa sitting on 1.3 to 2 acres of land and more than 10,000 square feet under roof, according to the resort's website.

Guests can also enjoy up to five individual bedroom pavilions per villa, an office, a kitchen and staff pavilion, plus a separate large dining and living pavilion.

VIDEO: Inside Brad Pitt's Luxury Turks & Caicos Thanksgiving Retreat

Scroll down below to take a closer look at the amazing vacation spot and get inspired to plan your own luxury trip.