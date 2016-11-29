Inside Brad Pitt's Luxurious Turks & Caicos Thanksgiving Vacation

Steve Passmore/Amanyara/Provo Pictures; Tim P. Whitby/Getty
Jane Asher
Nov 29, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Brad Pitt took a much needed vacation over the Thanksgiving holiday this year, spending some time resting at a gorgeous villa in the Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos. Pitt, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from Angelina Jolie, was not able to celebrate Thanksgiving with his six children, who spent it with their mother.

"Brad had a very restful and relaxing stay in the company of an old friend," a source told People, and we have an inside look at the luxe villa Pitt stayed in during his R&R session. The Amanyara Villas are catered to those who want a quiet, private getaway, with each villa sitting on 1.3 to 2 acres of land and more than 10,000 square feet under roof, according to the resort's website.

Guests can also enjoy up to five individual bedroom pavilions per villa, an office, a kitchen and staff pavilion, plus a separate large dining and living pavilion.

VIDEO: Inside Brad Pitt's Luxury Turks & Caicos Thanksgiving Retreat

 

Scroll down below to take a closer look at the amazing vacation spot and get inspired to plan your own luxury trip.

1 of 8 Steve Passmore/Amanyara/Provo Pictures

The Pool, Living Pavillion, and Bedroom Pavillion

One of the bedroom pavilions, plus the living pavilion (which houses the kitchen and living room), looks out onto a gorgeous, sleek pool with plenty of deck area for lounging.

2 of 8 Steve Passmore/Amanyara/Provo Pictures

The Living Room

With plenty of plush couch space and airy, high ceilings, we can totally picture Pitt reading a book or just relaxing in this room. 

3 of 8 Amanyara/Provo Pictures

The Bedroom

Seriously, what a gorgeous view to wake up to every day. 

4 of 8 Steve Passmore/Amanyara/Provo Pictures

The Bathroom

An updated bathroom with a personal sink, shower, and of course, that comfy white hotel robe. 

5 of 8 Amanyara/Provo Pictures

The Outdoor Tub

The perfect way to relaxation? Soaking in an outdoor tub, of course!

6 of 8 Steve Passmore/Amanyara/Provo Pictures

The Pool Deck

We bet the sun hits those lounge chairs perfectly all day long for maximum tanning sessions. 

7 of 8 Amanyara/Provo Pictures

The Pool and Dining Sala

Each villa's pool is flanked by an outdoor dining area, covered with a pagoda, providing gorgeous views of the ocean as you sit down to eat. 

8 of 8 Steve Passmore/Amanyara/Provo Pictures

The Beach Deck

Those lucky enough to snag a villa right on the beach, which we're sure Pitt managed to do, also have access to a beachside deck complete with large lounge chairs. 

