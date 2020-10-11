Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Just Shut Down Her Instagram Haters
"It's just so rude and sad for those commenting."
Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is addressing to the "hateful" comments she's been receiving on Instagram. Responding to her critics directly, the 27-year-old model hopped on her IG Stories, where she asked people why they feel the need to be rude.
"Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?” she asked in German, writing the video's captions in English per Us Weekly. "Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting.”
She reminded everyone that it takes less effort to click the unfollow button than it does to leave a negative comment. "And just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content. Easy," she said, adding, "So just be nice and kind. Try."
While it's unclear what exact negativity Poturalski was referring to, she has been dealing with trolls attacking her relationship with Pitt ever since it began making headlines. Just last month, she shut down speculation about there being any ill-will between her and Brad's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. "Happy people don't hate," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in an orange shirt dress. And when a fan commented, "Louder for the people in the back...," she replied: "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."
Poturalski doubled down on her message after another user asked, "If so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl." She reiterated that she's "not hating anyone."
Nicole and Brad have been reportedly "spending time together" since last year when they met at the Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood Berlin premiere, and most recently, they were seen in the South of France headed to the actor's chateau.