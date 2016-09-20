Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Cutest Couple Moments

Sep 20, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
<p>In New York City, 2015</p>
In New York City, 2015

Pitt and Jolie, in Tom Ford, at the WSJ Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art, where the actress was honored for her film work.  

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
In New York City, 2015

The couple arrived hand-in-hand at a screening of their new movie By the Sea in New York City, where Jolie wore a pleated powder blue dress by Luisa Beccaria, which she cinched with an embellished belt.

Michael Stewart/GC Images
<p>In Beverly Hills, 2015</p>
In Beverly Hills, 2015

Pitt and Jolie, in black skinnies and a Yves Saint Laurent blazer, mirrored each other's casual style on the red carpet for the 15th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
In Hollywood, 2015

The duo kept close to one another while attending the By the Sea premiere in Hollywood, California. 

 

Kevin Winter
<p>In Hollywood, 2014</p>
In Hollywood, 2014

The actor looked lovingly at his blushing bride-to-be at the world premiere of her film, Maleficent.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<p>At the Oscars, 2014</p>
At the Oscars, 2014

The actress landed on our best dressed list that night with this Elie Saab Couture gown. But our favorite accessory of hers? Husband Brad Pitt. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
<p>In London, 2014</p>
In London, 2014

The couple looked so in love in matching suits at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2014.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
In London, 2013

The happy couple was seen canoodling upon arriving at the world premiere of World War Z.

 

 

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
<p>In Berlin, 2013</p>
In Berlin, 2013

Where to even start? Jolie’s perfectly fitted Ralph & Russo cocktail dress or Pitt’s sun-kissed locks that leave us longing for a seaside hang? 

Schraps/ullstein bild via Getty Images
<p>In Berlin, 2012</p>
In Berlin, 2012

Pitt kept his arm around his longtime love at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2012.

Getty
<p>At the Oscars, 2012</p>
At the Oscars, 2012

It was the leg seen 'round the world: Looking dapper as ever, Pitt and Jolie, in a Versace gown with a thigh-high split, arrive at the Oscars in coordinating black ensembles. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2012

The couple looked very much in love while sharing a smooch at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

 

Christopher Polk/WireImage
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
At the Golden Globe Awards, 2011

On the red carpet, Jolie shimmered in a green long-sleeved Versace dress. Equally bright that night? The pair's loving demeanor with one another. 

 

George Pimentel/WireImage
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie
In Hollywood, 2009

Holding tight to his lady, Pitt was seen whispering sweet nothings to Jolie at the premiere of Inglorious Basterds. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
In Japan, 2009

Coming together for an oh-so-cute embrace, the pair was all smiles while stepping out at The Curious Case of Benjamin Button international premiere.

Jun Sato/ WireImage
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
In France, 2009

Sharing a sweet moment, the power couple looked completely content while attending the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival.

 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
<p>In Los Angeles, 2008</p>
In Los Angeles, 2008

Looking très sophistiqué in all black, the duo enjoyed each other's company while walking the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Brad and Angelina Jolie
At the Critics' Choice Awards, 2008

The happy couple got cozy while attending the 13th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. 

 

 

 

Chris Polk/WireImage
<p>In France, 2008</p>
In France, 2008

Pregnancy glow or the look of love? When it comes to the Jolie-Pitts, it's likely both. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
At the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2008

Leaning in for a kiss at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Ocean's Thirteen Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
In Los Angeles, 2007

The happy couple shared a laugh at the Ocean's Thirteen premiere.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>In France, 2007</p>
In France, 2007

The pair—Jolie in Ungaro—nailed it at the premiere for the film Ocean’s Thirteen at the Palais des Festivals during the 60th International Cannes Film Festival. 

Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images
<p>In France, 2007</p>
In France, 2007

Jolie and Pitt appear totally smitten with one another as they arrived at the premiere of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford during the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

Francois Durand/Getty Images
<p>In Hollywood, 2006</p>
In Hollywood, 2006

The pair at the world premiere of Jolie's film The Good Shepherd.

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images
