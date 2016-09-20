Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Cutest Couple Moments

In New York City, 2015
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In New York City, 2015
Michael Stewart/GC Images
In Beverly Hills, 2015
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In Hollywood, 2015
Kevin Winter
In Hollywood, 2014
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
At the Oscars, 2014
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
In London, 2014
Samir Hussein/WireImage
In London, 2013
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
In Berlin, 2013
Schraps/ullstein bild via Getty Images
In Berlin, 2012
Getty
At the Oscars, 2012
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2012
Christopher Polk/WireImage
At the Golden Globe Awards, 2011
George Pimentel/WireImage
In Hollywood, 2009
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In Japan, 2009
Jun Sato/ WireImage
In France, 2009
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
In Los Angeles, 2008
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
At the Critics' Choice Awards, 2008
Chris Polk/WireImage
In France, 2008
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
At the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2008
Lester Cohen/WireImage
In Los Angeles, 2007
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In France, 2007
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images
In France, 2007
Francois Durand/Getty Images
In Hollywood, 2006
Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images
