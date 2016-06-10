Brad Pitt Dares to Rock an All-White Outfit While Traveling

In addition to being considered one of Hollywood’s hunkiest actors, Brad Pitt is indeed a fan of fashion, always delivering his charm in fitted tuxedos on the red carpet. As for his off-duty style, that’s of note, too.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old husband to beauty Angeline Jolie arrived at L.A.’s LAX airport in an all-white ensemble that requires a high level of confidence to rock. The bright look consisted of off-white jeans and a tucked-in shirt along with a buckled brown belt and matching boots that complemented everything neatly. His aviator style sunglasses amped up the cool factor along with an accessory not many gentleman choose to wear: a hat.

The actor carried a black leather duffle and marched down the airport aisles with plenty of aplomb. Sure, Pitt’s casual look is memorable, but nothing surely beats a Jolie-Pitt red carpet moment.