9 Things to Know About Gwyneth Paltrow's Reported Fiancé Brad Falchuk

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Gwyneth Paltrow has spent an entire year happily engaged to a man named Brad Falchuk, and they begged the question: Just who is this man?

Aside from being Paltrow's longtime boyfriend, Falchuk has seen quite a lot of success and ventures in other areas of his life. And in light of his reported engagement, we thought it was due time for a deep dive into it.

Here are nine things to know about the future Mr. Gwyneth Paltrow.

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

1. He, Ryan Murphy, and Ian Brennan co-created Glee.

In fact, he first met Paltrow on the set of Glee when she guest starred as substitute teacher Holly Holliday.

2. And he still works with Murphy as an executive producer on American Horror Story and American Crime Story.

Clearly, they make a great team.

The moment of magic when the muffs are applied. #billielourd A post shared by @bradfalchuk on Nov 3, 2015 at 1:34pm PST

3. He also was an executive producer on Scream Queens and Nip/Tuck.

He's a busy guy.

4. Like Paltrow, he has been married before.

Falchuk was previously married to television producer Suzanne Bukinik Falchuk for 19 years.

5. He has two children from his previous marriage.

Their names are Brody and Isabella.

#Emmy time. A post shared by @bradfalchuk on Sep 18, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT

Heart of the show... A post shared by @bradfalchuk on May 18, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

6. He has dyslexia.

And he's refreshingly open about it.

7. He's working on the new series 9-1-1, which will debut next year.

We hope this cute baby is involved somehow.

911 concept meeting. This kid is going to be a star. A post shared by @bradfalchuk on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

8. He's into couples costumes for Halloween.

Seriously, how cute are they?

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

9. And he really likes to post Instagrams of Gwyneth.

We don't think it's a coincidence that she's smiling in almost every picture.

#gettingready #beauty A post shared by @bradfalchuk on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:51am PDT