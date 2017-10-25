6 Body Positive Quotes to Remember for When You’re Having an Off Day

Alexandra Whittaker
Oct 25, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Body positivity can be like a roller coaster sometimes: the highs are high, the lows feel low, and sometimes it feels difficult to keep moving forward even though you must.

We all have off days every once in a while when it comes to staying positive and self-loving, and that's perfectly okay. Celebrities like Salma Hayek know it too, which is why they give some of the best advice in the biz when it comes to bouncing back stronger than ever. 

But don't let us just tell you that: For those moments when you're not feeling body positive, here are six celebrities with words of wisdom that will have you feeling more like yourself again.

Amy Poehler

"If you are lucky, there is a moment in your life when you have some say as to what your currency is going to be. I decided early on it was not going to be my looks. I have spent a lifetime coming to terms with this idea and I would say I am about 15 to 20 percent there ... Decide what your currency is early. Let go of what you will never have. People who do this are happier and sexier.”

Alfre Woodard

"Everybody has a part of her body that she doesn't like, but I've stopped complaining about mine because I don't want to critique nature's handiwork ... My job is simply to allow the light to shine out of the masterpiece."

Gina Rodriguez

"Getting information about your body and what you need to create the healthiest you is individual and personal," Rodriguez said. "You don’t need to buy into any lifestyle besides your own and what best fits your body."

Salma Hayek

“People often say that ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder,’ and I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing that you are the beholder.”

Ashley Graham

"When you look in the mirror and say, 'I'm ugly, I'm hideous, I'm fat,' at the end of the day, you are going to become ugly or fat [in your eyes]," Graham said. "Honestly, we need to start treating ourselves a little bit better. That's what I've done with the affirmation I say in my mirror."

Amber Rose

“I always feel confident. I never allow myself to not feel confident. I try to tell girls to wake up, say, 'I’m going out there, I’m gonna kill it today, I look f—ing amazing.' And that’s just what it is. You talk it into existence."

