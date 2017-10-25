6 Body Positive Quotes to Remember for When You’re Having an Off Day

Body positivity can be like a roller coaster sometimes: the highs are high, the lows feel low, and sometimes it feels difficult to keep moving forward even though you must.

We all have off days every once in a while when it comes to staying positive and self-loving, and that's perfectly okay. Celebrities like Salma Hayek know it too, which is why they give some of the best advice in the biz when it comes to bouncing back stronger than ever.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Body Positive Message Is So Important

But don't let us just tell you that: For those moments when you're not feeling body positive, here are six celebrities with words of wisdom that will have you feeling more like yourself again.