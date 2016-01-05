21 Body-Positive Photos of Celebrities in Bikinis

Hallie Gould
Jan 05, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Every year, there is a constant fascination with acquiring an adequate "bikini body," and the scrutiny grows when it comes to picking apart, idolizing, and judging the figures of those in the spotlight.

We'd like to change the conversation. Women of all shapes and sizes hit the beach and look absolutely beautiful—skinny, curvy, athletic, petite, pear-shaped, and any other fruit shape we've assigned to the female body. It's about time we stop picking each other apart and celebrate every nook and cranny our figures have to offer.

Here, we've rounded up images that are not only gorgeous (duh) but that have been posted by the A-Lister themselves. No stalker paparazzi shots, no creepy "you'll never believe who has cellulite" headlines. Because guess what? We all have cellulite. Sorry, world.

Close like Starsky and Hutch

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

No edges were harmed during the making of this photo.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

☀️🌴💖

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

#FBF another Dominican moment! #2012

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Backyard sessions wit my boo @byjakebailey - photo by Jake

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Greetings from Maui! @haimtheband

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

I take a Bahama mama

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

#tbt... My arm pits on stunt mode ☆ #BigDrawls

A photo posted by Gabrielle Union (@gabunion) on

@seafollyaustralia #seafolly

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Dear God- Tomorrow night I will be on Seth Meyers' show at 12:30am, nbc. Pls guide me toward the light.

A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

💛

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

🌀sunday🌀

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

🔫 by @dennisleupold

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

G2G my whip is here 💁

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Miami. Bout a week ago

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Absolutely the best way to get the day started #yoga #wakeupwithme

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

Hopped up out the bed, turn my swag on Took a look in the mirror said what's up?

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Let's do this 2015! ❤️

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on

And then my soul saw you......

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Baby moon

A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on

