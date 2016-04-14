Happy Birthday, Bobbi Brown! The Beauty Mogul Walks Us Through Her Most Popular Products

Happy birthday, Bobbi Brown! The beauty mogul turns 59 today, and she looks as gorgeous as ever thanks to her simple philosophy: “A woman is most beautiful when she looks like herself.” Rather than pile on the makeup, Brown prefers to highlight a woman’s natural beauty, telling InStyle, “I don’t see what’s wrong with a woman, I see what’s right.”

The makeup artist-turned-CCO became famous for her natural-looking makeup, creating “foundation that looked like skin” and writing New York Times best sellers about beauty that lasts a lifetime. Today her products are some of the most popular in the market, helping girls around the world achieve the perfect glow.

In honor of her birthday, Brown walked us through 10 of her best-selling products and revealed the inspiration behind them. Keep scrolling to find out which pieces fly out of her stores and why they’re oh so popular.