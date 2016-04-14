Happy Birthday, Bobbi Brown! The Beauty Mogul Walks Us Through Her Most Popular Products

Courtesy of Bobbi Brown
Olivia Bahou
Apr 14, 2016 @ 7:00 am

Happy birthday, Bobbi Brown! The beauty mogul turns 59 today, and she looks as gorgeous as ever thanks to her simple philosophy: “A woman is most beautiful when she looks like herself.” Rather than pile on the makeup, Brown prefers to highlight a woman’s natural beauty, telling InStyle, “I don’t see what’s wrong with a woman, I see what’s right.”

The makeup artist-turned-CCO became famous for her natural-looking makeup, creating “foundation that looked like skin” and writing New York Times best sellers about beauty that lasts a lifetime. Today her products are some of the most popular in the market, helping girls around the world achieve the perfect glow.

In honor of her birthday, Brown walked us through 10 of her best-selling products and revealed the inspiration behind them. Keep scrolling to find out which pieces fly out of her stores and why they’re oh so popular.

1 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Nude on Nude Eye Palette

“A nude eye is classic but sophisticated and a trend that will never go out of style.”

$50
2 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

“Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner was inspired while doing my makeup backstage before a shoot when realized I didn’t have Eye Liner, so I applied a Waterproof Mascara with a Q-tip. It lasted for hours without smudging. It was then that Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner was born.”

$26
3 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Shimmer Brick

“One season, with just minutes to go before the runway lights went up, a fashion designer asked me to give all the models a 'lit from within glow,' so I took a shimmery shadow and dusted it on everyone’s cheeks–and that’s how Shimmer Brick was born.”

$46
4 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Long-Wear Brow Gel

“Brows are the unsung heroes of the face.”

$26
5 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Pot Rouge

“Inspired by my grandmother using her rouge lipstick on her cheeks for a natural looking flush.”

$29
6 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Lip Color

“The perfect beauty accessory.”

$27
7 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Skin Foundation Stick

“The story behind the Skin Foundation Stick is simple: I wanted to create a foundation that looked like skin.”

$46
8 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Extra Repair Moisture Balm

“Moisturization is the key to healthy looking and feeling skin–a step you shouldn’t skip."

$96
9 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Concealer

"Concealer is the secret to the universe. It makes you look like you got eight hours of sleep when you only got four."

$25
10 of 10 Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

Eye Opening Mascara

“Mascara should be the blackest black.”

$30

