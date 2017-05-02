Blue Ivy Carter's Most Spectacularly Expensive Outfits to Date

Beyoncé isn’t the only Carter with expensive taste—actually, far from it—both her husband, Jay Z, and 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, are known to step out in the sort of custom designs that make us regret ever taking out student loans/pursuing higher education/paying rent instead of shopping exclusively at Gucci … **Sigh**

Blue Ivy, in particular, has inspired an especially strong wave of envy in today’s young adults. Why couldn’t we be born to Beyoncé?! Everything would be so simple.

As we're sure you’ve noticed, or at least assumed, Blue’s clothes have a pretty high price point. The Kelly green Gucci dress Blue's wearing in the photo above, for instance, retails at $2,100 for children, and a whopping $26,000 for adults (net-a-porter.com).

For your pleasure, we’ve rounded up the most expensive items in Blue’s wardrobe (that we know of), thanks to her own stylist (!), Manuel Mendez. Enjoy—and try not to cry yourself to sleep tonight…