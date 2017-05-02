Blue Ivy Carter's Most Spectacularly Expensive Outfits to Date

Courtesy of Beyonce.com
Isabel Jones
May 02, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Beyoncé isn’t the only Carter with expensive taste—actually, far from it—both her husband, Jay Z, and 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, are known to step out in the sort of custom designs that make us regret ever taking out student loans/pursuing higher education/paying rent instead of shopping exclusively at Gucci … **Sigh**

Blue Ivy, in particular, has inspired an especially strong wave of envy in today’s young adults. Why couldn’t we be born to Beyoncé?! Everything would be so simple.

As we're sure you’ve noticed, or at least assumed, Blue’s clothes have a pretty high price point. The Kelly green Gucci dress Blue's wearing in the photo above, for instance, retails at $2,100 for children, and a whopping $26,000 for adults (net-a-porter.com). 

VIDEO: 7 Reasons Blue Ivy Carter Will Be the Best Big Sister

 

For your pleasure, we’ve rounded up the most expensive items in Blue’s wardrobe (that we know of), thanks to her own stylist (!), Manuel Mendez. Enjoy—and try not to cry yourself to sleep tonight…

1 of 7 beyonce/instagram

Florals for Spring? Groundbreaking, for real. 

Bey and Blue celebrated Mother's Day in a matching set of ruffled Dolce & Gabbana Hydrangea-print chiffon gowns. The adult sized version retails for $5,395 (neimanmarcus.com) as for Blue's mini D&G dress? A sleeveless style of the children's gown in the same print retails for $545 (neimanmarcus.com).

Advertisement
2 of 7 mstinalawson/Instagram

Her Royal Highness, Blue Ivy

Blue attended Grandma Tina's Wearable Art Gala in a butterfly and Swarovski crystal-laden metallic Mischka Aoki "Her Royal Highness" dress that required "hundreds of hours of painstaking handwork to create," and retails between $8,405 and $10,637 (the added butterflies put it in the $9k range). 

3 of 7 beyonce/Instagram

Rocking Personalized Denim with Mama Bey

Blue's custom denim jacket is AKID ($95), and her zoo bird tote (Gucci!) supposedly sold for over $500 when it was on the market—it's since sold out. 

Advertisement
4 of 7 beyonce/Instagram

The Princess is Here... 

Blue's tulle-tastic Mischka Aoki dress is worth $10,950 (!), while her bejeweled DOLLY shoes cost $565. If we take this out of couture terms, here's what it looks like: the then 4-year-old's gown (which we're assuming won't get a ton of wear, considering the train and all...) costs roughly the same as the average adult's yearly rent. 

Advertisement
5 of 7 beyonce/Instagram

Twinning in floral Gucci

Compared to Blue's awards show ensemble, this seafoam green Gucci frock is pretty low-end—just $655!

Advertisement
6 of 7 Ronald Martinez/Getty

Catching the Game (in Couture)

Blue's lime green coutside look retails for $1,790—no biggie when she's standing next to Bey in her $21,945 (!!!) Gucci kimono

Advertisement
7 of 7 Lester Cohen/Getty

Pretty (and Pricey!) in Pink

Blue's statement-making Grammys suit was (as expected), Gucci. The jacket retails for $765, while the pants go for $335—and oh, you can't forget Blue's glittery cat purse, which originally retailed for $2,500...

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!