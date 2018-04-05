whitelogo
whitelogo
Blue Ivy Carter
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Blue Ivy Carter
Videos
Blue Ivy, Not Beyoncé, Is the One in Charge at the Carter Household
Apr 05, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Videos
See Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Cutest Couple Moments on Their 10th Anniversary
Apr 04, 2018 @ 7:15 am
Videos
6-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter Bid $19,000 on a Piece of Art
Mar 18, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Beyoncé Taught Blue Ivy How to Selfie and Here Are the Results
Feb 19, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Blue Ivy Hushed Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Grammys and It Was Adorable
Jan 28, 2018 @ 11:15 pm
Videos
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Snuck into the Grammys in Dramatic Fashion
Jan 28, 2018 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
Beyoncé Looks Ready to Destroy Jay-Z in New "Family Feud" Music Video
Dec 28, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Beyoncé Shopped at Target and People Could Not Handle It
Dec 08, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Flawlessly Perform the "Single Ladies" Dance
Oct 16, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Clothing
Behold, the Most-Expensive Dress on Net-a-Porter's Website Costs More Than a Toyota Corolla
Oct 12, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Young Beyoncé Looks Just Like Blue Ivy in This Retro Photo
Oct 09, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Halloween
See 100 of the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Sep 28, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Beyoncé Slays in Head-to-Toe Valentino at a Bruno Mars Concert with Blue Ivy and JAY-Z
Sep 28, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Blue Ivy Adorably Slips on Mom Beyoncé's Christian Louboutins
Sep 19, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Videos
Michelle Obama Dressed Up as Beyoncé for the Singer's Birthday
Sep 05, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
33 of Beyoncé's Most Stylish Mommy-and-Me Moments in Honor of Her Birthday
Sep 04, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
All About Beyoncé and Jay-Z's New $88 Million Bel Air Mansion
Aug 22, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Family Photos in a Limited-Edition
Lemonade
Box Set
Aug 18, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Rocked Out at a Kendrick Lamar Concert, and We Could Watch the Vid All Day
Aug 08, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Watch Tina Knowles Sing Along to Blue Ivy’s Rap on JAY-Z’s
4:44
Album
Jul 21, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Videos
Here's How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Worked Through Their "Huge Problems"
Jul 19, 2017 @ 3:15 am
Videos
Tina Knowles Explains the Meaning Behind the Name “Rumi Carter”
Jul 17, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Tina Knowles Praises Blue Ivy for Being a "Good Big Sister" to Twins Sir and Rumi
Jul 17, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!