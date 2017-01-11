Former Couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert Sell Their Tennessee Estate for Over $2 Million

‘Tis the week of new beginnings.

Both Gwen Stefani and her current beau, Blake Shelton, are making big strides in letting go of the lives they once shared with their former spouses. Stefani just re-listed the Beverly Hills compound she and Gavin Rossdale once called home, while Shelton just sold his and Miranda Lambert’s Tennessee estate.

Despite the home’s classic Southern charm, it’s a fairly new construction. According to Trulia, the mansion, located 20 miles outside Nashville, was built on an acre of land back in 2001. Twelve years later, in 2013, Shelton and Lambert purchased the sprawling home for a cool $2.258 million.

Located in Brentwood, Tenn.’s “Governor’s Club,” the 10,627 square foot estate boasts five bedrooms and a whopping eight bathrooms. As if that weren’t sellable enough, the mansion also includes glamorous amenities like a swimming pool, screening room, tennis court, gym, game room, and a golf course adjacent to the property. Honestly, we’re not sure how Shelton ever said goodbye to this Southern homestead—it’s fabulous and affordable (at least when compared to the similarly-sized estate Stefani listed for $35 million).

VIDEO: Inside Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert's Tennessee Estate

For a closer look inside the classic home, browse through the photos below.