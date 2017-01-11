Former Couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert Sell Their Tennessee Estate for Over $2 Million

‘Tis the week of new beginnings.

Both Gwen Stefani and her current beau, Blake Shelton, are making big strides in letting go of the lives they once shared with their former spouses. Stefani just re-listed the Beverly Hills compound she and Gavin Rossdale once called home, while Shelton just sold his and Miranda Lambert’s Tennessee estate.

Despite the home’s classic Southern charm, it’s a fairly new construction. According to Trulia, the mansion, located 20 miles outside Nashville, was built on an acre of land back in 2001. Twelve years later, in 2013, Shelton and Lambert purchased the sprawling home for a cool $2.258 million.

Located in Brentwood, Tenn.’s “Governor’s Club,” the 10,627 square foot estate boasts five bedrooms and a whopping eight bathrooms. As if that weren’t sellable enough, the mansion also includes glamorous amenities like a swimming pool, screening room, tennis court, gym, game room, and a golf course adjacent to the property. Honestly, we’re not sure how Shelton ever said goodbye to this Southern homestead—it’s fabulous and affordable (at least when compared to the similarly-sized estate Stefani listed for $35 million).

VIDEO: Inside Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert's Tennessee Estate

For a closer look inside the classic home, browse through the photos below.

Pool

In addition to pristine collection of greenery, the home's backyard also plays host to a giant swimming pool. 

Screening Room

No need to tread the sticky floors of your local movie theater when you have a room like this in your own home. 

Master Bedroom

The simplistic yet grand master suite is bigger than most N.Y.C. apartments.

Bathroom

This glamorous spa-like enclave is just one of the home's eight bathrooms. 

Kitchen

Step outside your culinary comfort zone in this spacious kitchen area.

Golf Course

The neighboring golf course looks more like a landscape watercolor than a real-life place. 

Game Room

When we heard the game room was in the basement, we imagined a cobweb-covered pool table in the corner of a dimly lit storage space. Clearly, this rustic loft defied our expectations. 

Library

This is the sort of old-timey library/office space we can imagine once resided in the homes of our founding fathers. 

Sitting Area

Floor-to-ceiling windows and Grecian archways characterize this airy sitting room. Tea time, anyone?

Living Room

Rustic ceiling beams and a generous fireplace welcome guests into this warm living room. 

Dining Room

Be our guest! Who could possibly decline an invitation to feast in this calming formal dining room. 

Miscellaneous Room

The purpose of this area is not entirely clear, but we definitely want our home to have one. 

