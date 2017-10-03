Blake Shelton Asks Gwen Stefani to "Never Break His Heart" in Sweet Birthday Post

Blake Shelton wants to give Gwen Stefani one big thing for her birthday: his undying love and adoration.

The country crooner sent a sweet tweet to his ladylove as she celebrated her big 4-8 Tuesday, writing, "Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!" Stefani quickly responded, "@blakeshelton thanku for saving my life gx."

Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2017

@blakeshelton thanku for saving my life gx ❤️🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/FL3vPleCdK — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 3, 2017

The pair has never been shy about packing on the PDA on and off social media, but as for what surprises Shelton has in store for his girlfriend's birthday other than that tweet, we'll just have to wait and see.

The adorable exchange comes just a couple of weeks after the songstress revealed she'll be releasing a Christmas album Oct. 6 that will include a duet with Shelton. They teamed up for the album's first single, called "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and alternate verses on the song, which has an upbeat tempo and is filled with mentions of gingerbread, snow, and other holiday themes.