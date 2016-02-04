Blake Shelton's Got a New Nashville Home! See Inside His 400-Plus Acre Estate

Jason Davis/FilmMagic

CORRECTION: This story is incorrect due to misinformation from our partner Zillow. In fact, Shelton's ex, Miranda Lambert, purchased the property. Read Zillow's full report here

More
Anna Hecht
Feb 04, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

It seems country singer Blake Shelton is moving on and out after his divorce from Miranda Lambert. Just this week, news broke that the singer purchased a $3.4 million luxe country home outside of Nashville with 400-plus acres. Nature hikes, anyone?

Boasting three bedrooms, two cabins on the property, and fireplaces in nearly every room, Shelton's new digs make for the perfect private living space away from the Hollywood scene. Inside, the home features high, rustic ceilings and a massive stone fireplace in the living room, surrounded by giant, leather armchairs.

VIDEO: See Inside The Home

 

Outside of the home is equally as grand. With 75 acres of pastureland and a two-stall horse barn, Shelton's got space to curate a true country living experience. Not only that, but there's also a six-car garage, topped by a studio-style apartment. Oh, and there's a lake, too—just in case Shelton decides to take new love interest, Gwen Stefani, fishin'. And, seeing as how the couple's cute new romance has taken off, we're pretty sure the singer will have no problem sharing his luxury country compound with his new girlfriend.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Take Selfies on Their Football Date

1 of 7 Courtesy

Outside the Home

With his own personal lake just outside, Shelton can take a dip at a moment's notice.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

The Living Room 

Can you say cozy? This is where we'd want to be all winter long.

3 of 7 Courtesy

The Lake

Shelton's new digs also features a large lake outside for recreational purposes. 

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

The Pastureland

The expansive pastureland just outside is quite fitting considering the envy-inducing gift Shelton just gave Stefani—a horse!

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

The Master Suite

Hand over the hot chocolate and Shelton's all set for a relaxed evening in his country-chic master suite. 

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

The Sitting Room

With expansive windows for plenty of natural sunlight, the sitting room is the perfect space for curling up to a good book.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Outside the Home

Three words: Cozy. Country. Luxury.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!