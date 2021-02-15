Ryan Reynolds Dyed Blake Lively's Hair

And it … looks great?

By Christopher Luu
Feb 15, 2021 @ 2:42 pm
Yes, there was the usual couples trolling on Valentine's Day, but Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds put that aside for a bit to get down to business. In a Valentine's Day Instagram post, Lively showed her husband dying her hair and thanks to photo evidence (see: the second part of the post), we can all assume that Reynolds can add colorist to his extensive résumé, right after gin enthusiast and longtime Hugh Jackman rival. 

"That time I f*d my hairdresser," Lively wrote on Instagram. In the time-lapse video clip, Reynolds is sectioning out his wife's — they've been married for nine years — hair and applying dye. 

Back in April 2020, Allure reported that Lively got a special delivery from her stylist, Rona O'Connor: a DIY coloring kit to use during the COVID-19 quarantine. From the looks of the weekend's clip, it looks like Lively's been getting supplemental shipments and that Reynolds has been honing his skills.

"The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to get this right makes me concerned for your sanity," Lively wrote at the time. "But who needs hair anyway?"

Lively's look earned some very high praise: Queer Eye's hair pro, Jonathan Van Ness, commented, "The sectioning is really really good."

And to keep things on-brand for the couple, Reynolds didn't post about the dye job. Instead, he took the opportunity to share a clip of Lively sledding, calling her his Valentine "for the foreseeable future." 

"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," he captioned the video.

