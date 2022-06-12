Blake Lively's Strappy White Sundress Is Summer in an Outfit

Scorching hot temperatures, beach days, and long-weekend vacations are just a few words that are used to describe summer, but when it comes to warm weather fashion, there's really only one that matters: sundress. And who better to demonstrate how to wear the garment of the season than Blake Lively .

On Saturday, the actress stepped out to support her friend Taylor Swift at the screening of her short film All Too Well at the Beacon Hotel in Manhattan, and for the occasion, she fully embodied the spirit of summer with her outfit. Wearing a white strappy sundress with a plunging neckline, low back, and tiered layers, Lively achieved the perfect balance between casual and chic. She paired the LWD with studded, pointed-toe nude heels, a matching shoulder bag, and layers of necklaces, including a red cherry pendant. Her blonde hair was blown out in bouncy curls, while the rest of her glam was natural and sun-kissed, as if she just returned from the beach or pool and quickly swiped on some mascara and chapstick.