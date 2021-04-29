Blake Lively Wore Three Different Prints on a Walk With Ryan Reynolds
You know you love it.
When they're not trolling each other on social media, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoy long walks in the city. On Wednesday, the beloved celebrity couple was spotted hand-in-hand while on a stroll through N.Y.C.
Lively wore a blue and yellow printed, flowing midi-skirt that she paired with a gray tee and and blue and white pinstriped duster. She topped off the look with a striped scarf, a navy baseball cap, sneakers, and a black face mask with a chic chain. Sure, it sounds like there's a lot going on, but this is Serena Van der Woodsen we're talking about.
Reynolds strolled alongside his wife in gray pants, a beige button-down, white sneakers, a black mask, and sunglasses.
As we mentioned, when they're not doing adorable couple things, the duo likes to troll each other or even their kids on social media. Just a few days ago, the Deadpool actor posted the perfect way to break their daughter's "Baby Shark" obsession, and, yes, it had to do with the Gossip Girl star's thriller The Shallows.
"My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There's only one way to fix this," he wrote accompanied by photos of Lively in The Shallows, a movie in which she is terrorized by a shark. Lively joined in on the fun, commenting "She's gonna love Savages." You know you love it.