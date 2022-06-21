Celebrity Blake Lively Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Still "Very Much In Love" After 10 Years of Marriage They'll celebrate a decade together in September. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images After nearly a decade of marriage, Hollywood It couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are still just as strong as ever. With the duo's 10-year anniversary right around the corner in September 2022, and three daughters James, Inez, and Betty to show for it, a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly that the actors are still "very much in love." "Blake and Ryan have this unbreakable bond as a couple," the source shared. "They're still very much in love. Usually being married for almost 10 years, couples change or grow apart, but not them. They are still head over heels for each other." Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are "Avid Homebodies" Although both A-listers have full schedules at the moment — Lively is gearing up to make her feature directorial debut with Seconds while Reynolds continues to work on developing projects and business endeavors to allow for more time with their kids — the couple is still "very secure in their relationship" and remains "committed to each other for life," according to the source. Since getting married in a surprise secret wedding in 2012, Blake and Ryan have become a power couple known for their social media pranks and unwavering support for one another. Case in point? When receiving an award at WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards in November 2021, Ryan was sure to shout out his wife during the acceptance speech. "I want to thank my wife, Blake," he gushed. "She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit