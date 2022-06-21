Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Still "Very Much In Love" After 10 Years of Marriage

They'll celebrate a decade together in September.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2022
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Photo: Getty Images

After nearly a decade of marriage, Hollywood It couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are still just as strong as ever. With the duo's 10-year anniversary right around the corner in September 2022, and three daughters James, Inez, and Betty to show for it, a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly that the actors are still "very much in love."

"Blake and Ryan have this unbreakable bond as a couple," the source shared. "They're still very much in love. Usually being married for almost 10 years, couples change or grow apart, but not them. They are still head over heels for each other."

Although both A-listers have full schedules at the moment — Lively is gearing up to make her feature directorial debut with Seconds while Reynolds continues to work on developing projects and business endeavors to allow for more time with their kids — the couple is still "very secure in their relationship" and remains "committed to each other for life," according to the source.

Since getting married in a surprise secret wedding in 2012, Blake and Ryan have become a power couple known for their social media pranks and unwavering support for one another. Case in point? When receiving an award at WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards in November 2021, Ryan was sure to shout out his wife during the acceptance speech.

"I want to thank my wife, Blake," he gushed. "She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 2022 Met Gala
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are "Avid Homebodies"
Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Celebrated Her and Ryan Reynolds's First Date Anniversary in the Perfect Polka Dot Dress
TBT: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting
TBT: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting Moved In Together the Day After a Blind Date
Seal, Heidi Klum
TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date
John Mulaney Olivia Munn Relationship Timeline
A Complete Timeline of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Relationship
Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst
TBT: Tobey Maguire Said Kissing Kirsten Dunst in Spider-Man Was Like "Giving Her Mouth to Mouth"
Josh Duhamel, Fergie
Fergie's Friends Told Her to "Take One for the Team" and Go Out With Josh Duhamel
TBT: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries
TBT: Kris Humphries Used to Serenade Kim Kardashian with Her Single "Jam (Turn It Up)"
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex’s Feelings
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex's Feelings
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Complete Relationship Timeline
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift
Ryan Reynolds Shared How He Feels About His Daughter's Name Being Revealed in Taylor Swift's Song "Betty"
TBT: Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio
Blake Lively Had a "Huge Crush" on Leonardo DiCaprio Before They Dated
Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter
Michael C. Hall Said the Best Gift He and Jennifer Carpenter Gave Each Other Was "Our Lives"
10 Sex and Relationship Resolutions Every Couple Should Make
10 Science-Backed Sex and Relationship Resolutions Every Couple Should Make