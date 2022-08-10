Blake Lively Was Not Happy With Ryan Reynolds's Decision to Purchase a Soccer Team on a Whim

Ryan Reynolds recently found himself in some hot water with his wife, Blake Lively — and no, it wasn't because of his usual trolling antics. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor and his Welcome to Wrexham co-star Rob McElhenney recalled a recent purchase that landed Reynolds in the dog house.

The two actors became friends after Reynolds slid into McElhenney's DMs and then decided to buy part of Wales's Wrexham AFC football team — without running the transaction past his wife.

"I remember after you reached out about this absolutely insane idea," recounted Reynolds. "I remember seeing Blake and saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.'" To that, Lively's response was "not good."

"We're still working through that one," Reynolds joked. But the actor doesn't regret the decision, citing McElhenney as "the best businesses partner."

After buying Wrexham AFC, they decided to create a docu-series about their passion project called Welcome to Wrexham, that premieres on later this month. The FX show will follow the two in their endeavor to take on the struggling football team (Ted Lasso IRL vibes).

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the actors shared in a join statement when they first purchased their shares in the team, which is the third-oldest professional football club in the entire world. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."