Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are "Avid Homebodies"

Ah, stars, they're just like us. Case in point? Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds actually enjoy a night in as much as you do. Now that the beloved Hollywood couple has been married for nearly 10 years, a source revealed that they prefer much more low-key date nights.

The couple is often photographed out and about in New York City, where they spend a lot of time, though they still have a residence in Bedford, Connecticut. "They still spend a good amount of time in Bedford, but have been coming into the city a lot more [for their businesses]," the insider continued, referring to Reynolds's alcohol company, Aviation Gin, and Lively's non-alcoholic mixer brand, Betty Buzz.

Of course, they still love a good night on the town, especially when a red carpet and stellar fashion is involved. The source also told the publication that Reynolds was "wildly proud" of Lively's involvement with this year's Met Gala . "It's easy for him, a spray tan and a tux and that's it! She puts a little more work into it, obviously."

Lively, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, recently shared that she has never used a stylist. "I don't work with a stylist, I never have," she said in a video with Vogue. And she even revealed that she has hand-sewn details to red carpet looks — including a yellow stone from jeweler Lorraine Schwartz that she added to a Sergio Hudson cut-out dress .

"So, I am in that car with a needle and thread and I am sewing this yellow diamond onto my dress, just praying that this thing doesn't come off," she said. "And then literally, leaving the event, they're like, 'You need to give it back to us.' I was like, 'It's sewn onto the dress.' They were like, 'Here's a knife.' I'm sitting there cutting this diamond off."