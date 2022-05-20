Reminder: Blake Lively Has Never Had a Stylist

Reminder that Blake Lively Has Been Her Own Stylist For Years

Her Gilded Glamour Gown

One of the most exciting moments from the 2022 Met Gala was Lively's quick costume change, which was a tribute to NYC.

"Instead of looking at Gilded Age fashion, I wanted to look at architecture," she told Vogue, revealing what inspired her Versace gown. "So I thought, I would love to arrive in a copper dress and have it patina as I ascend the red carpet. Instead of me performing, I wanted the dress to perform."